    Military Dog Cleaning

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    Soldiers assigned to The Camp Walker’s Veterinary Treatment Facility conducted a routine dental cleaning for a military dog on Camp Walker, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2025.The procedure helps maintain the dog’s health and ensures it remains fully mission ready. Military working dogs rely on strong teeth and overall wellness to perform detection and security duties.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 00:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973318
    VIRIN: 250730-O-PQ498-5321
    Filename: DOD_111222578
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Dog Cleaning, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

