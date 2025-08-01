Soldiers assigned to The Camp Walker’s Veterinary Treatment Facility conducted a routine dental cleaning for a military dog on Camp Walker, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2025.The procedure helps maintain the dog’s health and ensures it remains fully mission ready. Military working dogs rely on strong teeth and overall wellness to perform detection and security duties.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 00:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973318
|VIRIN:
|250730-O-PQ498-5321
|Filename:
|DOD_111222578
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Dog Cleaning, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.