2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show at MCBH Day 1

Attendees of the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show visit vendors and observe various aerial and ground performers during the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 9, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show provides an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 02:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973293
|VIRIN:
|250809-M-GO167-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111221838
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
