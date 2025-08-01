MCBH Kaneohe Bay air show: Military Appreciation Day

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, perform aerobatic maneuvers during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay Air Show at MCAS Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 08, 2025.The Kaneohe Bay Air Show provides an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Chandler Evans)
|08.09.2025
|08.11.2025 02:40
|B-Roll
|973287
|250809-M-UB848-1001
|DOD_111221658
|00:02:07
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|1
|1
