    Airmen and joint forces participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 4-9, 2025. NS 25-2 was executed in complex field conditions with increased weather effects that truly tested the ability to partner and communicate effectively across services and components. Michigan’s unique geography, airspace, ranges and connection to the defense industry made it an ideal environment for all-domain training and operations. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)

    Location: BATTLE CREEK AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    TAGS

    Michigan Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Battle Creek Air National Guard Base
    NS252
    C-130
    UH-60

