Airmen and joint forces participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Aug. 4-9, 2025. NS 25-2 was executed in complex field conditions with increased weather effects that truly tested the ability to partner and communicate effectively across services and components. Michigan’s unique geography, airspace, ranges and connection to the defense industry made it an ideal environment for all-domain training and operations. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)