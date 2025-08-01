Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery in action

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Elise Wahlstrom 

    Michigan National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron lands on a recently repaired runway at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2025. The aircraft conducted multiple landings on a section of runway restored by the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron using Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery, a process that quickly returns a damaged airfield to operational status for launching and recovering aircraft. These landings, conducted during Northern Strike 25-2, demonstrated the collaboration between Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Active Duty Air Force units to validate RADR capabilities and ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Elise Wahlstrom and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 20:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973282
    VIRIN: 250809-Z-GH646-2001
    Filename: DOD_111221517
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery in action, by 1st Lt. Elise Wahlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alpena CRTC
    Northern Strike
    RADR
    815th Airlft Squadron
    NS252
    23rd Air Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download