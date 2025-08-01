A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron lands on a recently repaired runway at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2025. The aircraft conducted multiple landings on a section of runway restored by the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron using Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery, a process that quickly returns a damaged airfield to operational status for launching and recovering aircraft. These landings, conducted during Northern Strike 25-2, demonstrated the collaboration between Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Active Duty Air Force units to validate RADR capabilities and ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Elise Wahlstrom and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 20:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973282
|VIRIN:
|250809-Z-GH646-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111221517
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery in action, by 1st Lt. Elise Wahlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
