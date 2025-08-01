Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery in action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron lands on a recently repaired runway at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2025. The aircraft conducted multiple landings on a section of runway restored by the 23d Combat Air Base Squadron using Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery, a process that quickly returns a damaged airfield to operational status for launching and recovering aircraft. These landings, conducted during Northern Strike 25-2, demonstrated the collaboration between Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve, and Active Duty Air Force units to validate RADR capabilities and ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Elise Wahlstrom and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leighton Lucero)