B-Roll: 1st Recon Bn. holds relief, appointment ceremony

U.S Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division hold a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 8, 2025. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Richard B. Johnson transferred his responsibilities as the battalion's senior enlisted leader to Sgt. Maj. James Meak. Johnson is a native of Washington, D.C. and Meak is a native of Minnesota (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)