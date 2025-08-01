Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 1st Recon Bn. holds relief, appointment ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division hold a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 8, 2025. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Richard B. Johnson transferred his responsibilities as the battalion's senior enlisted leader to Sgt. Maj. James Meak. Johnson is a native of Washington, D.C. and Meak is a native of Minnesota (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Diego Berumen)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 22:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973279
    VIRIN: 250808-M-KI463-1001
    Filename: DOD_111221507
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Marines, 1st Marine Division, Blue Diamond, 1st Recon Bn., Change of Command, USMC

