    CP25 Media Tour aboard the Comfort

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    08.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) lead a tour for Trinbagonian media aboard the Comfort in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973278
    VIRIN: 250806-A-DT406-2001
    Filename: DOD_111221365
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    CP25, Continuing Promise, Continuing Promise 2025, Enduring Promise, USNS Comfort, US Navy

