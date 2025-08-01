PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) lead a tour for Trinbagonian media aboard the Comfort in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973278
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-DT406-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111221365
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CP25 Media Tour aboard the Comfort, by PFC Jordan Bristol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.