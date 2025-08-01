PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (August 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conduct a tour of Comfort for distinguished visitors of Trinidad and Tobago during Continuing Promise 2025 in Port of Spain, Trinidad, August 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 15:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973275
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111221345
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CP25 Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Health Tour Aboard USNS Comfort, by SGT William Hunter, identified by DVIDS
