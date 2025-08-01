Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CP25 Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Health Tour Aboard USNS Comfort

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    08.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. William Hunter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (August 6, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) conduct a tour of Comfort for distinguished visitors of Trinidad and Tobago during Continuing Promise 2025 in Port of Spain, Trinidad, August 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Hunter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973275
    VIRIN: 250806-A-LS473-1001
    Filename: DOD_111221345
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Health Tour Aboard USNS Comfort, by SGT William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

