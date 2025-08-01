CP25 Band Performance in Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (August 6, 2025) United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" performs for students of the University of The West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, August 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973274
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-TN407-2001
|PIN:
|250708A
|Filename:
|DOD_111221332
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
