    CP25 Band Performance in Trinidad

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    08.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (August 6, 2025) United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" performs for students of the University of The West Indies in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, August 6, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT

    USNS Comfort
    USNAVY
    Continuing Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25

