The 400th Military Police Battalion responds to a hunger strike while conducting detainee operations at Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 4. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973269
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-LL409-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111221099
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Enemy Prisoner of War Hunger Strike Excercise, by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
