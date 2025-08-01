Detainee Operations at Global Strike

B-Roll footage of the 400th Military Police Battalion performing detainee operations and the supporting units sustaining field operations at Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 4. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 14:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973268
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-LL409-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111221083
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
