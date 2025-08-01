Sgt. 1st Class Nickolas Wall on Detainee Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Nickolas Wall, a military police officer with the 400th Military Police Battalion, gives an interview about performing detainee operations and preparing for high pressure scenarios at Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 4. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)