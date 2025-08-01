Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Nickolas Wall on Detainee Operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas 

    78th Training Division

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Nickolas Wall, a military police officer with the 400th Military Police Battalion, gives an interview about performing detainee operations and preparing for high pressure scenarios at Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 4. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 13:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 973267
    VIRIN: 250804-A-LL409-1001
    Filename: DOD_111221077
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: US

    CSTX, Joint Operations, Global Strike 2025, Globalmedic2025, USAR

