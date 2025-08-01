U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Nickolas Wall, a military police officer with the 400th Military Police Battalion, gives an interview about performing detainee operations and preparing for high pressure scenarios at Global Strike 2025 during the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 4. The CSTX prepares Army Reserve units for deployment by providing realistic, externally evaluated, and collective training scenarios. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Philip Ribas)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 13:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|973267
|VIRIN:
|250804-A-LL409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111221077
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Nickolas Wall on Detainee Operations, by SSG Philip Ribas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
