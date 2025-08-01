Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Conducts Live Fire Exercise in Bulgaria (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BULGARIA

    08.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), participate in a live fire exercise at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria, Aug. 8, 2025. The training demonstrates the unit's warfighting readiness and lethality as a combat-credible force through the integration of maneuver, direct fires, and command and control. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 14:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973265
    VIRIN: 250808-A-AS519-2043
    Filename: DOD_111221065
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment Conducts Live Fire Exercise in Bulgaria (Reel), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps
    TFIron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download