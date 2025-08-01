Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Combat Power

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl 

    734th Regional Support Group

    Joint Readiness Training Center is a premier exercise where active-duty Army, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, and multinational forces work together in one of the Army’s most challenging training environments. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, with support from enabling units, conducted JRTC rotation 25-08 from May 30 through June 27, 2025, at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Nearly 1,800 Soldiers from the 2nd BCT are now deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, marking it the largest mobilization of Iowans in more than a decade. The 734th Regional Support Group’s mission was to support the exercise by assisting units through coordination, guidance, resourcing, and personnel support before, during, and after the rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 09:29
    Video ID: 973264
    VIRIN: 250616-A-QO425-1407
    Length: 00:04:17
    Red Bulls
    JRTC
    Regional Support Group
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    support

