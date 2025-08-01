Building Combat Power

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Readiness Training Center is a premier exercise where active-duty Army, Army National Guard, Army Reserve, and multinational forces work together in one of the Army’s most challenging training environments. The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, with support from enabling units, conducted JRTC rotation 25-08 from May 30 through June 27, 2025, at Fort Polk, Louisiana. Nearly 1,800 Soldiers from the 2nd BCT are now deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, marking it the largest mobilization of Iowans in more than a decade. The 734th Regional Support Group’s mission was to support the exercise by assisting units through coordination, guidance, resourcing, and personnel support before, during, and after the rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)