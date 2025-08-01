Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Day at MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jade Venegas  

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, sergeant major of MCBH, participate in a ride along in the 250th legacy car provided by Precision Exotics during Military Appreciation Day at MCBH, Aug. 8, 2025. The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, among other demonstration teams, performed aerobatic maneuvers during Military Appreciation Day. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show provides an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region and was designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)

