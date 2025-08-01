video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, sergeant major of MCBH, participate in a ride along in the 250th legacy car provided by Precision Exotics during Military Appreciation Day at MCBH, Aug. 8, 2025. The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, among other demonstration teams, performed aerobatic maneuvers during Military Appreciation Day. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show provides an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region and was designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jade K. Venegas)