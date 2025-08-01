On 3: U.S. Service Members Sky Dive during the 2025 MCBH Kaneohe Airshow

Performers conduct air jumps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment, and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations, and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2025 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973260
|VIRIN:
|250808-M-GP262-1129
|Filename:
|DOD_111220871
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
