Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On 3: U.S. Service Members Sky Dive during the 2025 MCBH Kaneohe Airshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Performers conduct air jumps at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 8, 2025. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show will provide an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment, and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which will contain aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations, and vendors, is designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Estridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973260
    VIRIN: 250808-M-GP262-1129
    Filename: DOD_111220871
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On 3: U.S. Service Members Sky Dive during the 2025 MCBH Kaneohe Airshow, by LCpl Samuel Estridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download