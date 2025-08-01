Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Day MCBH

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, among other demonstrators, perform aerobatic maneuvers during the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay Air Show at MCAS Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Aug. 08, 2025.The Kaneohe Bay Air Show provides an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.09.2025 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION KANEOHE, HAWAII, US

    MilitaryAppreciationDay, 2025KBayAirShow, 2025KaneoheBayAirShow, BluesontheBay, MCBH, BlueAngels

