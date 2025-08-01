U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct forward arming and refueling operations during a Helicopter Outlying Landing Field training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 6 and 7, 2025. HMLA-369 supports 3rd MAW’s mission by training Marines in various aviation ground support and combat logistics roles to operate efficiently in aerial and ground escort operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin and Lance Cpl. Sefferino Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 19:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973250
|VIRIN:
|250805-M-MO891-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111220575
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, HMLA-369 Enhances Expeditionary Readiness During HOLF Training, by LCpl Seferino Gamez and LCpl Michael Gavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.