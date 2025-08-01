HMLA-369 Enhances Expeditionary Readiness During HOLF Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct forward arming and refueling operations during a Helicopter Outlying Landing Field training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 6 and 7, 2025. HMLA-369 supports 3rd MAW’s mission by training Marines in various aviation ground support and combat logistics roles to operate efficiently in aerial and ground escort operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin and Lance Cpl. Sefferino Gamez)