    HMLA-369 Enhances Expeditionary Readiness During HOLF Training

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Seferino Gamez and Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct forward arming and refueling operations during a Helicopter Outlying Landing Field training event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 6 and 7, 2025. HMLA-369 supports 3rd MAW’s mission by training Marines in various aviation ground support and combat logistics roles to operate efficiently in aerial and ground escort operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin and Lance Cpl. Sefferino Gamez)

    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

