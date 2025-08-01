Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Water Survival Egress Training

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines conduct Submerged Vehicle Egress Training and Underwater Egress Training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 28 and 30, 2025. SVET is dedicated for ground vehicle simulation in the event of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle sinking and UET provides Marines and sailors with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 18:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973249
    VIRIN: 250807-M-XH636-1001
    Filename: DOD_111220571
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    Water Survival
    Helo Dunker
    53 Area
    Marines
    Training
    Egress

