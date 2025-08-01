U.S. Marines conduct Submerged Vehicle Egress Training and Underwater Egress Training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 28 and 30, 2025. SVET is dedicated for ground vehicle simulation in the event of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle sinking and UET provides Marines and sailors with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 18:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973249
|VIRIN:
|250807-M-XH636-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111220571
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Water Survival Egress Training, by LCpl Adrian Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.