Marine Corps Water Survival Egress Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973249" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines conduct Submerged Vehicle Egress Training and Underwater Egress Training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 28 and 30, 2025. SVET is dedicated for ground vehicle simulation in the event of an Amphibious Assault Vehicle sinking and UET provides Marines and sailors with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adrian Estrada)