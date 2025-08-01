Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCRD San Diego Hotel Company Graduation - 8/08/25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    The new Marines of Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Aug 8th, 2025. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 19:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 973246
    Filename: DOD_111220479
    Length: 00:57:59
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD San Diego Hotel Company Graduation - 8/08/25, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    2nd Recruit Training Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download