Showing Them The Way | 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

Cadets Balaam Horne, Campbell University, and Maykel Leon, Austin Peay State University, both assigned to Charlie Company, 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp, discuss the camaraderie they have built throughout Cadet Summer Training as they and their fellow Cadets complete the grizzly phase of the field training exercise on Fort Knox, Ky., July 28, 2025. This FTX serves as one of the Cadets’ last challenges before commissioning, every skill they have learned at CST is put to the test. | Video by Jai'Michael Anderson, University of Louisville, CST Public Affairs Office