    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Showing Them The Way | 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets Balaam Horne, Campbell University, and Maykel Leon, Austin Peay State University, both assigned to Charlie Company, 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp, discuss the camaraderie they have built throughout Cadet Summer Training as they and their fellow Cadets complete the grizzly phase of the field training exercise on Fort Knox, Ky., July 28, 2025. This FTX serves as one of the Cadets’ last challenges before commissioning, every skill they have learned at CST is put to the test. | Video by Jai'Michael Anderson, University of Louisville, CST Public Affairs Office

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 16:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973242
    VIRIN: 250728-O-MN346-7981
    Filename: DOD_111220378
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Showing Them The Way | 7th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CST 2025; Army ROTC; Cadets; Advanced Camp; 7th Regiment; FTX

