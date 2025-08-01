Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Southeast Little League Region Tournament Reel

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tomarius Roberts 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Team Robins Airmen show up and support the Southeast Little League Region Tournament at Warner Robins, Georgia, July 19-Aug. 6, 2025. The Airmen participated in ceremonial first pitches and congratulatory high fives ahead of the various games. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973224
    VIRIN: 250808-F-ZA034-1001
    Filename: DOD_111220121
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, The Southeast Little League Region Tournament Reel, by SSG Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robins AFB
    Little League Baseball
    Community Relations
    Little League Softball
    Little League Southeast Region Tournament

