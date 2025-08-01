The Southeast Little League Region Tournament Reel

Team Robins Airmen show up and support the Southeast Little League Region Tournament at Warner Robins, Georgia, July 19-Aug. 6, 2025. The Airmen participated in ceremonial first pitches and congratulatory high fives ahead of the various games. (U.S. Air Force video by Tomarius Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 15:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973224
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-ZA034-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111220121
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
