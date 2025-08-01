Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircrew Practice Touch-and-Goes at Rosecrans

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Aircrew from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, perform touch-and-goes in C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Aug. 6, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973223
    VIRIN: 250806-Z-UP142-3218
    Filename: DOD_111220116
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Practice Touch-and-Goes at Rosecrans, by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

