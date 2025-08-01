Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Smyrna's 117th Regional Training Institute trains military police students

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Landon Evans 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army National Guard Military Police students from across the country, attending the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Military Police Basic Course, conduct training at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on July 23. The students graduate from the 4-week-long Military Police transition course on August 8 and will be U.S. Army law enforcement officers and the newest members of the Military Police Corps. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973216
    VIRIN: 250628-Z-KR273-2758
    Filename: DOD_111220006
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smyrna's 117th Regional Training Institute trains military police students, by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tennessee National Guard
    117th RTI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download