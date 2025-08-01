U.S. Army National Guard Military Police students from across the country, attending the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Military Police Basic Course, conduct training at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on July 23. The students graduate from the 4-week-long Military Police transition course on August 8 and will be U.S. Army law enforcement officers and the newest members of the Military Police Corps. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 15:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973216
|VIRIN:
|250628-Z-KR273-2758
|Filename:
|DOD_111220006
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|SMYRNA, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Smyrna's 117th Regional Training Institute trains military police students, by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.