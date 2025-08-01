Smyrna's 117th Regional Training Institute trains military police students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army National Guard Military Police students from across the country, attending the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Military Police Basic Course, conduct training at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site on July 23. The students graduate from the 4-week-long Military Police transition course on August 8 and will be U.S. Army law enforcement officers and the newest members of the Military Police Corps. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Landon Evans)