U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 372nd Engineer Company out of Pewaukee, Wis. work on a Troop Project located on EPW site constructing a SWA Hut with four interrogation rooms during their annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis..
Troop Projects enable Soldiers to hone their specific skillsets while also providing a valuable service to the installation, saving the government thousands of dollars in contracting costs.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 14:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973214
|VIRIN:
|250716-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111219924
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 372nd Engineer Company Troop Projects at Fort McCoy WI., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
