372nd Engineer Company Troop Projects at Fort McCoy WI.

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 372nd Engineer Company out of Pewaukee, Wis. work on a Troop Project located on EPW site constructing a SWA Hut with four interrogation rooms during their annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis..

Troop Projects enable Soldiers to hone their specific skillsets while also providing a valuable service to the installation, saving the government thousands of dollars in contracting costs.

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)