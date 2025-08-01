Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    372nd Engineer Company Troop Projects at Fort McCoy WI.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 372nd Engineer Company out of Pewaukee, Wis. work on a Troop Project located on EPW site constructing a SWA Hut with four interrogation rooms during their annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis..
    Troop Projects enable Soldiers to hone their specific skillsets while also providing a valuable service to the installation, saving the government thousands of dollars in contracting costs.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 14:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973214
    VIRIN: 250716-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_111219924
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 372nd Engineer Company Troop Projects at Fort McCoy WI., by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    372nd Engineer Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download