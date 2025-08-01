372nd Engineer Company Troop Project at Fort McCoy WI.

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers SSgt. Bandemer and Spc. Simdon from the 372nd Engineer Company out of Pewaukee, Wis. work on a Troop Project running electrical wiring to new vacuums for the car wash during their annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis..
Troop Projects enable Soldiers to hone their specific skillsets while also providing a valuable service to the installation, saving the government thousands of dollars in contracting costs.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973212
|VIRIN:
|250715-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111219918
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
