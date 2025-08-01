Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    372nd Engineer Company Troop Project at Fort McCoy WI.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers SSgt. Bandemer and Spc. Simdon from the 372nd Engineer Company out of Pewaukee, Wis. work on a Troop Project running electrical wiring to new vacuums for the car wash during their annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis..
    Troop Projects enable Soldiers to hone their specific skillsets while also providing a valuable service to the installation, saving the government thousands of dollars in contracting costs.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)

    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    372nd Engineer Company
    troop project
    Army Reserve

