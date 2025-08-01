372nd Engineer Company Troop Project at Fort McCoy WI.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973212" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers SSgt. Bandemer and Spc. Simdon from the 372nd Engineer Company out of Pewaukee, Wis. work on a Troop Project running electrical wiring to new vacuums for the car wash during their annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis..

Troop Projects enable Soldiers to hone their specific skillsets while also providing a valuable service to the installation, saving the government thousands of dollars in contracting costs.

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office)