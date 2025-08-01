Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is a MEU? (Part 1)

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Chuluda, Cpl. Sadiel Cortes Guevara, Cpl. Alexis French, Cpl. Vincent Needham, Cpl. Samantha Pollich, Sgt. Madison Santamaria and Lance Cpl. Steven Wells

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with Marine Expeditionary Units conduct integrated operations across ground, air, logistic, and command elements to enhance readiness and rapid response capabilities. As forward-deployed sea-based crisis response forces, MEUs project power ashore, conduct amphibious operations, and enable joint objectives across a range of environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Defense Media Activity-Marines Production)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 13:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973206
    VIRIN: 250808-M-BL153-1001
    Filename: DOD_111219833
    Length: 00:08:01
    Location: US

    TAGS

    forward deployed
    MAGTF
    ARG MEU
    Force Design
    MEU
    MEU 3.0

