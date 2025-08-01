U.S. Marines with Marine Expeditionary Units conduct integrated operations across ground, air, logistic, and command elements to enhance readiness and rapid response capabilities. As forward-deployed sea-based crisis response forces, MEUs project power ashore, conduct amphibious operations, and enable joint objectives across a range of environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Defense Media Activity-Marines Production)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 13:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973206
|VIRIN:
|250808-M-BL153-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111219833
|Length:
|00:08:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What is a MEU? (Part 1), by Sgt Alyssa Chuluda, Cpl Sadiel Cortes Guevara, Cpl Alexis French, Cpl Vincent Needham, Cpl Samantha Pollich, Sgt Madison Santamaria and LCpl Steven Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
