2-13 Cav 2025 Spur Ride: B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973194" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division held their 2025 Spur Ride in Glebokie, Poland, April 28, 2025. The Spur Ride, consisted of team events testing Soldiers in their 10 level cavalry tasks and battle drills, lasted three days and routed over 42 miles. A Spur Ride, a rite of passage for cavalry troopers where they earn the right to wear spurs, carries over 200 years of cavalry tradition, honoring the grit, sacrifice, and excellence that have defined the Army for 250 years. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Suess)