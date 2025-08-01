Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-13 Cav 2025 Spur Ride: B-Roll

    GLEBOKIE, POLAND

    04.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Suess 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division held their 2025 Spur Ride in Glebokie, Poland, April 28, 2025. The Spur Ride, consisted of team events testing Soldiers in their 10 level cavalry tasks and battle drills, lasted three days and routed over 42 miles. A Spur Ride, a rite of passage for cavalry troopers where they earn the right to wear spurs, carries over 200 years of cavalry tradition, honoring the grit, sacrifice, and excellence that have defined the Army for 250 years. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jacob Suess)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973194
    VIRIN: 250428-A-WO229-5821
    Filename: DOD_111219517
    Length: 00:08:54
    Location: GLEBOKIE, PL

