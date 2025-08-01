B-ROLL: 21st TSC Change of Command

U.S. Army Major General Michael B. Lalor, incoming commander of 21st Theatre Sustainment Command, assumes command from Major General Ronald R. Ragin during a change of command ceremony on July 30, 2025. The 21st TSC is U.S. Army Europe and Africa's lead organization for all sustainment activities including logistics support, transportation, combat sustainment, human resources, finance, contracting and all other areas in the field of sustainment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall)
