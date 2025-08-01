Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: 21st TSC Change of Command

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.29.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Major General Michael B. Lalor, incoming commander of 21st Theatre Sustainment Command, assumes command from Major General Ronald R. Ragin during a change of command ceremony on July 30, 2025. The 21st TSC is U.S. Army Europe and Africa's lead organization for all sustainment activities including logistics support, transportation, combat sustainment, human resources, finance, contracting and all other areas in the field of sustainment. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973191
    VIRIN: 250715-A-CW191-1001
    Filename: DOD_111219455
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AFN Europe
    21st Theater Susatinment Command
    USAREUR AF

