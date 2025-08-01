Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On This Day in Naval History: August 19 (Vertical)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Video by Kristina Higgins 

    Naval History and Heritage Command

    On This Day in Naval History is a timeline of significant and impactful events that have occurred throughout U.S. Naval History.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 11:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973187
    VIRIN: 250721-D-ET383-9777
    Filename: DOD_111219445
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On This Day in Naval History: August 19 (Vertical), by Kristina Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NHHC, OTD, Naval History, #Navy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download