U.S. Marines Conduct MRC Rope Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973177" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Raider Training Center, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, conduct their Rope Ceremony as part of the Marine Raider Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 1, 2025. The Rope Ceremony pays tribute to the Raiders of World War II, who wore ropes with a woven loop on the end and a wooden toggle on the other. The rope signifies their willingness to train and desire to earn the title of Marine Raider. It symbolizes their status as a selected Marine and growing commitment to the warrior lifestyle within the special operations community. MRC is a 9-month course that focuses on training and enhancing lethality and producing forces that are designed to be adaptable, task-organized, and capable of operating in complex and uncertain environments. Upon completion of MRC, graduates go on to becoming Marine Raiders and Marine Raider Officers.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Salvador Flores Perez)