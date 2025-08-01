Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen arrive to participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

    FORT CUSTER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) arrive at the in-processing auditorium in preparation for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Fort Custer, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2025. Participants received briefings on exercise objectives, operational expectations, logistical arrangements and key coordination points to ensure a unified approach throughout NS 25-2. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025
    FORT CUSTER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

    Beale Air Force Base
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Travis Air Foce Base
    22nd Air Task Force
    Northern Strike 25-2

