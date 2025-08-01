Airmen arrive to participate in Exercise Northern Strike 25-2

U.S. Airmen from various installations assigned to the 22nd Air Task Force (ATF) arrive at the in-processing auditorium in preparation for Exercise Northern Strike 25-2 (NS 25-2) at Fort Custer, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2025. Participants received briefings on exercise objectives, operational expectations, logistical arrangements and key coordination points to ensure a unified approach throughout NS 25-2. Northern Strike is a premier reserve component training event that focuses on joint readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Chen)
|08.03.2025
|08.08.2025 10:57
|B-Roll
|973172
|250803-F-LM252-1695
|DOD_111219246
|00:02:27
|FORT CUSTER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US
|1
|1
