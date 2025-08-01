Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    November Company Incentive Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Regiment, conduct incentivized training Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., August 7, 2025. Drill instructors administer incentive training to recruits in order to correct deficiencies and increase discipline. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 10:38
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Recruit, Drill Instructor, Incentive Training, MCRDPI,

