Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, perform the Day Movement Course during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 6, 2025. During BWT recruits learn the basics of combat survival and advanced rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 10:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973170
|VIRIN:
|250806-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111219216
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Day Movement Course, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.