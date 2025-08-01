This U.S. Marine Corps video features the variety of resources and recreational activities available to service members and base personnel on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 7, 2025. Some of the activities MCB Quantico offers include bowling, movies, camping and more. Base personnel can find more activities and resources at the MCB Quantico website. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Corado)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 10:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973165
|VIRIN:
|250807-M-RY882-6523
|Filename:
|DOD_111218978
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Resources on Marine Corps Base Quantico, by LCpl Katherine Corado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
