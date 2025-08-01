Resources on Marine Corps Base Quantico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973165" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This U.S. Marine Corps video features the variety of resources and recreational activities available to service members and base personnel on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 7, 2025. Some of the activities MCB Quantico offers include bowling, movies, camping and more. Base personnel can find more activities and resources at the MCB Quantico website. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Corado)