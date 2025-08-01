Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 DEOMI Organizational Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Patrick Phillips 

    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute

    Organizational Video about DEOMI and its core values.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 10:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973163
    VIRIN: 250808-D-DQ918-1407
    Filename: DOD_111218936
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DEOMI Organizational Video, by Patrick Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Force Readiness
    equal employment opportunity
    deomi
    Military Equal Opportunity
    joint forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download