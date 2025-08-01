Air Station Cape Cod Medevac

An air crew from Air Station Cape Cod performs a medevac east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, June 30, 2025. The crew received notification of a man having a medical emergency on his sailboat. The patient was hoisted into the Air Station's MH-60 Jayhawk and taken to a nearby hospital. This video was compiled on August 7, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal) (Video was created for Instagram and Facebook using Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects)
