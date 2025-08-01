Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Station Cape Cod Medevac

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1     

    An air crew from Air Station Cape Cod performs a medevac east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, June 30, 2025. The crew received notification of a man having a medical emergency on his sailboat. The patient was hoisted into the Air Station's MH-60 Jayhawk and taken to a nearby hospital. This video was compiled on August 7, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal) (Video was created for Instagram and Facebook using Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973154
    VIRIN: 250807-G-OP320-1001
    Filename: DOD_111218846
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Station Cape Cod
    Medevac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download