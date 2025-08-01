Air Station Cape Cod Medevac

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An air crew from Air Station Cape Cod performs a medevac east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, June 30, 2025. The crew received notification of a man having a medical emergency on his sailboat. The patient was hoisted into the Air Station's MH-60 Jayhawk and taken to a nearby hospital. This video was compiled on August 7, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rajesh Harrilal) (Video was created for Instagram and Facebook using Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects)