Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCR Staff Sergeant Transition Symposium aims to shape Marines into ethical, operationally grounded SNCOs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps students with the National Capital Regions Staff Sergeant Transition Symposium conduct a physical training event at Butler Stadium on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2025. The Fiscal Year 25 NCR Staff Sergeant Transition Symposium is a five-day dynamic professional military education course comprised of FY25 Staff Sergeant selectees from diverse Military Occupational Specialty backgrounds and commands, aiming to shape Marines into ethical, operationally grounded SNCOs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 10:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973153
    VIRIN: 250806-M-HK323-1002
    Filename: DOD_111218836
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCR Staff Sergeant Transition Symposium aims to shape Marines into ethical, operationally grounded SNCOs, by LCpl Hannah Kear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    national capitol region
    Staff NCOs
    MCBQ
    physical training (PT)
    Transition Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download