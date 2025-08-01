NCR Staff Sergeant Transition Symposium aims to shape Marines into ethical, operationally grounded SNCOs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps students with the National Capital Regions Staff Sergeant Transition Symposium conduct a physical training event at Butler Stadium on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 6, 2025. The Fiscal Year 25 NCR Staff Sergeant Transition Symposium is a five-day dynamic professional military education course comprised of FY25 Staff Sergeant selectees from diverse Military Occupational Specialty backgrounds and commands, aiming to shape Marines into ethical, operationally grounded SNCOs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)