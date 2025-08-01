Security Battalion hosts National Night Out 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military members and their families participate in National Night Out, hosted by Security Battalion and Marine Corps Community Services Quantico, at Crossroads Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 5, 2025. National Night Out is a nationwide event that allows emergency response personnel to heighten awareness and encourage crime prevention with the goal to strengthen community spirit and send a message that neighborhoods are organized and prepared to observe, report, and remain vigilant. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)