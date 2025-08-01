Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Battalion hosts National Night Out 2025

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    Military members and their families participate in National Night Out, hosted by Security Battalion and Marine Corps Community Services Quantico, at Crossroads Elementary School on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 5, 2025. National Night Out is a nationwide event that allows emergency response personnel to heighten awareness and encourage crime prevention with the goal to strengthen community spirit and send a message that neighborhoods are organized and prepared to observe, report, and remain vigilant. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973149
    VIRIN: 250805-M-IY782-1002
    Filename: DOD_111218797
    Length: 00:11:18
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Battalion hosts National Night Out 2025, by LCpl Ethan Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARINES, QUANTICO, USMC, NATIONAL NIGHT OUT, SECURITY BATTALION

