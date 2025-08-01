Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCRD Parris Island NASCAR Visit

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney (#12) and Austin Cindric (#2), along with staff from Darlington Raceway, visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. The group observed recruit training and gained insight into the mental, physical, and moral development required to earn the title Marine. The visit strengthened community partnerships and highlighted shared values such as discipline, resilience, and teamwork. (US Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973146
    VIRIN: 250807-M-BA951-1001
    Filename: DOD_111218780
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Nascar
    NASCAR, MCRDPI, Drill Instructor, ERR, PI,

