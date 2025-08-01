MCRD Parris Island NASCAR Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney (#12) and Austin Cindric (#2), along with staff from Darlington Raceway, visited Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina, Aug. 7, 2025. The group observed recruit training and gained insight into the mental, physical, and moral development required to earn the title Marine. The visit strengthened community partnerships and highlighted shared values such as discipline, resilience, and teamwork. (US Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)