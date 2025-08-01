AFN Europe Report - August 8, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Europe Report:



Military personnel from the U.S., Georgia, Turkey and other ally and partner nations conducted live fire training at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia as part of exercise Agile Spirit 2025



The 21st Theater Sustainment Command, or 21st TSC, hosted a change of command ceremony on Sembach, Kaserne.



(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)