Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report - August 8, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held and Senior Airman Kyle Smith

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report:

    Military personnel from the U.S., Georgia, Turkey and other ally and partner nations conducted live fire training at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia as part of exercise Agile Spirit 2025

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command, or 21st TSC, hosted a change of command ceremony on Sembach, Kaserne.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:14
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 973145
    VIRIN: 250808-F-XX926-4862
    Filename: DOD_111218779
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report - August 8, 2025, by SrA Gabriel Held and SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFNE
    21st TSC
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Overland AI
    Agile Spirit 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download