AFN Europe Report - August 8, 2025

On this AFN Europe Report:
Military personnel from the U.S., Georgia, Turkey and other ally and partner nations conducted live fire training at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia as part of exercise Agile Spirit 2025
The 21st Theater Sustainment Command, or 21st TSC, hosted a change of command ceremony on Sembach, Kaserne.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 09:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
