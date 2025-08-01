Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN NAPLES InFocus - Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa Visits NSA Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    AFN Naples

    250804-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 4, 2025) - AFN Naples InFocus highlighting U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel L. Shipley, commander of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF), concluding an official visit to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, on August 4, 2025. The visit, designed to strengthen the joint relationship between NSA Naples and MARFOREUR/A, enabled Shipley to tour essential facilities that support quality of life programs for the military community and meet with service members and civilian personnel who serve at the heart of these operations. The visit, designed to strengthen the joint relationship between NSA Naples and MARFOREUR/A, enabled Shipley to tour essential facilities that support quality of life programs for the military community and meet with service members and civilian personnel who serve at the heart of these operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Location: NAPLES, IT

