250804-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 4, 2025) - AFN Naples InFocus highlighting U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel L. Shipley, commander of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF), concluding an official visit to U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, on August 4, 2025. The visit, designed to strengthen the joint relationship between NSA Naples and MARFOREUR/A, enabled Shipley to tour essential facilities that support quality of life programs for the military community and meet with service members and civilian personnel who serve at the heart of these operations. The visit, designed to strengthen the joint relationship between NSA Naples and MARFOREUR/A, enabled Shipley to tour essential facilities that support quality of life programs for the military community and meet with service members and civilian personnel who serve at the heart of these operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 07:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|973131
|VIRIN:
|250804-N-CO548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111218588
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN NAPLES InFocus - Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa Visits NSA Naples, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
