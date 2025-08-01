14th Missile Defense Battery Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, Japan -- Capt. Thomas Shannon passed the guidon to Capt. Joshua Kruse during a change of command ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for 14th Missile Defense Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on August 7, 2025. The event recognized Capt. Shannon’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed Capt. Kruse as he assumes command, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)