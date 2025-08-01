Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    14th Missile Defense Battery Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, KYOTO, JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, Japan -- Capt. Thomas Shannon passed the guidon to Capt. Joshua Kruse during a change of command ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for 14th Missile Defense Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on August 7, 2025. The event recognized Capt. Shannon’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed Capt. Kruse as he assumes command, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 07:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973130
    VIRIN: 250807-A-TR140-4699
    Filename: DOD_111218567
    Length: 00:19:59
    Location: KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, KYOTO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th Missile Defense Battery Change of Command, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    THAAD Battery
    U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC)
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Japan
    Change of Command Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download