14th Missile Defense Battery Change of Command

KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, Japan -- Capt. Thomas Shannon passed the guidon to Capt. Joshua Kruse during a change of command ceremony honoring exemplary leadership and service for 14th Missile Defense Battery, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade on August 7, 2025. The event recognized Capt. Shannon’s distinguished tenure and formally welcomed Capt. Kruse as he assumes command, marking a new chapter for the team. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 07:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973130
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-TR140-4699
|Filename:
|DOD_111218567
|Length:
|00:19:59
|Location:
|KYOGAMISAKI COMMUNICATIONS SITE, KYOTO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
