    2CR Drone Building

    GERMANY

    08.06.2025

    Video by Spc. Josefina Garcia 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), assemble drones during a three-week build course of the Purpose Built Attritable Systems drones on August 7, 2025, at Balli Army Airfield, Germany. These unmanned aerial drones enhance reconnaissance capabilities and operations efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to modernizing the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 06:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973129
    VIRIN: 250807-A-JT779-5383
    Filename: DOD_111218525
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: DE

