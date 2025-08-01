2CR Drone Building

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973129" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), assemble drones during a three-week build course of the Purpose Built Attritable Systems drones on August 7, 2025, at Balli Army Airfield, Germany. These unmanned aerial drones enhance reconnaissance capabilities and operations efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to modernizing the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)