2CR Drone Building

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment (2CR), assemble drones during a three-week build course of the Purpose Built Attritable Systems drones on August 7, 2025, at Balli Army Airfield, Germany. These unmanned aerial drones enhance reconnaissance capabilities and operations efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to modernizing the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)
