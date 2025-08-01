Exercise Eagle Ace

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a platoon live fire during Eagle Ace 2025 in Slunj, Croatia, Aug. 7, 2025. Eagle Ace 2025 is a multinational training exercise designed to enhance interoperability and readiness among NATO allies and partners. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains with allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 05:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973123
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-IG394-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111218485
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|SLUNJ, HR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
