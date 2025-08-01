American Forces Network, Always Ready

American Forces Network Pacific responded quickly to Japan's weather warnings for an incoming tsunami. Hannah Brettelle, an AFN listener, describes her experience of living in Japan during The Great East Japan Earthquake without updated technology and apps of today's age. AFN Go and AFN Now informs residents of safety locations and updates on weather conditions during natural disasters in a listener's local area. (Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill and Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)
