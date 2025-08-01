Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Forces Network, Always Ready

    JAPAN

    08.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    American Forces Network Pacific responded quickly to Japan's weather warnings for an incoming tsunami. Hannah Brettelle, an AFN listener, describes her experience of living in Japan during The Great East Japan Earthquake without updated technology and apps of today's age. AFN Go and AFN Now informs residents of safety locations and updates on weather conditions during natural disasters in a listener's local area. (Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill and Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 03:00
    Location: JP

    Indopacific
    AFN Now
    AFN Go app
    AFN Headquarters

