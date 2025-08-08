On this Pacific News Break: In Alaska, Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew rescue four people; In Hawaii, the Blue Angels have arrived to be a part of Marine Corps Base Hawaii for the Kaneohe Bay Air Show; And in Okinawa, Japan U.S. Marines conduct small unit operations at Camp Gonsalves.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 02:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|973117
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-XP917-5132
|Filename:
|DOD_111218363
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News Break: August 08, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
