Pacific News Break: August 08, 2025

On this Pacific News Break: In Alaska, Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew rescue four people; In Hawaii, the Blue Angels have arrived to be a part of Marine Corps Base Hawaii for the Kaneohe Bay Air Show; And in Okinawa, Japan U.S. Marines conduct small unit operations at Camp Gonsalves.