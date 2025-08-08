Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News Break: August 08, 2025

    JAPAN

    08.07.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News Break: In Alaska, Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew rescue four people; In Hawaii, the Blue Angels have arrived to be a part of Marine Corps Base Hawaii for the Kaneohe Bay Air Show; And in Okinawa, Japan U.S. Marines conduct small unit operations at Camp Gonsalves.

    Location: JP

    TAGS

    US Marine Corps
    rescue missions
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    USINDOPACOM
    Coast Guard
    Blue Angels

