Morale, Welfare and Recreation held an Introduction to Japanese Calligraphy class at the Community Education Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 01:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973116
|VIRIN:
|250805-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111218283
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Introduction to Japanese Calligraphy Class, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.