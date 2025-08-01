Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa welcomes Capt Gilliard

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Audrey Martinez, broadcaster at American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa change of command ceremony held on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 1, 2025. The ceremony honored U.S. Navy Capt. Kathleen Cooperman, the outgoing commander, and welcomed U.S. Navy Capt. Richard Gilliard to the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 01:32
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    USN
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    USMC

