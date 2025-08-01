U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Audrey Martinez, broadcaster at American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa change of command ceremony held on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 1, 2025. The ceremony honored U.S. Navy Capt. Kathleen Cooperman, the outgoing commander, and welcomed U.S. Navy Capt. Richard Gilliard to the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 01:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973108
|VIRIN:
|580808-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111218077
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa welcomes Capt Gilliard, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.