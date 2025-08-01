U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa welcomes Capt Gilliard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Audrey Martinez, broadcaster at American Forces Network, narrates a video highlighting the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa change of command ceremony held on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 1, 2025. The ceremony honored U.S. Navy Capt. Kathleen Cooperman, the outgoing commander, and welcomed U.S. Navy Capt. Richard Gilliard to the organization. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes