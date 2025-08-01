Republic of Korea Air Force Operations Command visited the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron, 36th Fighter Squadron and Radar Approach Control tower at Osan Air Base, South Korea, July 25, 2025. This firsthand experience enabled them to provide a more accurate and effective interpretation to strengthen communication and collaboration between the two air forces. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Inwoo Cho)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 00:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973095
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-KH313-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111217911
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, R.O.K AF Interpreters tour Osan Air Base, by PFC In Woo Cho and SrA Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
